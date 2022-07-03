Elon Musk Pays Tribute to Late Cancer Patient after 9 Days Absence on Twitter

Following a 9-day absence from Twitter, Elon Musk on Friday tweeted a tribute to a late cancer patient and also showed a recent photo he took with Pope Francis. The last time the tech billionaire was on Twitter was on June 21, leading people to entertain doubts about his next move with his proposed purchase of the microblogging social media platform.

“Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade with 12 Billion subscribers recently passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer, and this made [me] realize that cancer is [an] absurd piece of literal garbage and death, but also try to live your best life with people who know,” he tweeted on July 1. “They could die the following day, and you would regret not doing things with them.”

In another tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared a photo of himself and his children with Pope Francis. Musk has seven children, but the four in the photo are 18-year-old Griffin and 16-year-old triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax. He equally posted a throwback photo of his 40th birthday party. And there was one he took with his former wife Talulah Riley during their visit to Venice.

Riley was married to Musk from 2010-2012 and from 2013-2016; she is an actress who starred in Westworld and Pride & Prejudice. Although Riley is currently in a relationship with Thomas Brodie-Sangster with whom she starred in Pistol, she said she still loves Musk and that he remains a friend that looks out for her. She noted that they share “very deep love and connection” with each other and that she has “the utmost love for him.”

Musk has twins Griffin and Xavier (now known as Vivian Jenna Wilson), born in 2004; and triplets Kai, Sax, and Damian born in 2006; X AE A-XII born in 2020; and Exa Dark Siderael (legally called Y) born in 2022. He lost his firstborn Nevada Alexander in 2002 at just 10 months of age.