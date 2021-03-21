Former Donald Trump will be launching his own social media platform in 2-3 months, said Jason Miller, a senior adviser and spokesman for the Trump 2020 campaign team. Miller said the new platform will attract millions of followers and new users and will definitely redefine the game.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media is probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Jason Miller said on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

The new Trump platform became a necessity to former President Trump after he was suspended permanently from Twitter and Facebook for allegedly inciting the January 6 riot where hundreds of supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the proceedings of the Electoral College. Trump tried to get on Parler and Gab in order to reach his millions of supporters but stopped using the newer platforms after a while.

Trump touted the idea of floating his own social media platform immediately before leaving office after it was apparent that no major social media network wanted him on board.

According to Miller, many tech companies have approached the former president to discuss the contract of designing and launching a new platform for him. He said Trump is currently talking with several tech teams on how to move ahead on the project. Miller said the new media will be very big and attract tens of millions of users – and maybe revenue – to the platform.

The senior adviser also said the several high-powered consultations Trump has been having at Mar-a-Lago will bear fruits soon and that everyone will be glad to be part of it. Meanwhile, Miller disclosed that Trump is still endorsing several Republican candidates and that he will publicly announce his choice for Georgia on Monday.

“Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday,” Miller said. “There’s a big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It’s big; it’s coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in.”

