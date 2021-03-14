While car accidents are common, injuries sustained from some motor vehicle incidents are often resolved within days and don’t require any medical attention. However, most common car accidents result in intense injuries that can lead to permanent physical damages and disabilities.

While these injuries might be severe, the good news is that you can seek the help of an experienced attorney such as an injury lawyer in Tampa, to help you secure the compensation you deserve.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that there are two major categories of injuries sustained from a car accident. The first is an impact injury and the second is a penetrating injury. Impact injuries are often caused when you hit part of your body on the interior part of the car. These injuries often cause internal damages and injuries. On the other hand, penetrating injuries are often cuts or scrapes caused in the event of a car accident.

Regardless of the type of injuries that you sustain, they can have devastating impacts on your life. While some can be fatal and life-changing, some can be mild injuries. Read on to find out common injuries that you can sustain from a car accident.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Commonly abbreviated as TBI, this is one of the most common forms of injuries that people sustain from car accidents. In fact, according to statistics, most traumatic brain injuries are a result of car accidents.

Essentially, traumatic brain injuries occur when the brain suffers an injury due to a blunt or a piercing object. The vast majority of people who suffer from TBI due to road accidents die with almost 90,000 suffering from long-term disability.

Spinal Cord Injuries

One of the most devastating forms of injuries sustained through a car crash is a spinal cord injury. This is mainly because the spinal cord is the only part of the body that cannot be treated. So, once the spinal cord is broken, there’s no medical remedy to repair it.

Spinal cord injuries often cause paralysis in the form of Paraplegia, Quadriplegia, and Tetraplegia. Depending on the severity of the injuries, these conditions can be severe and last for a lifetime. Therefore, depending on the level of damage to your spinal cord, you can either sustain total or partial paralysis to your body.

In the case of partial paralysis, part of your body (often the lower limbs) will be completely paralyzed. On the other hand, total paralysis will result in complete immobilization of your body. Regardless of the level of paralysis, the injuries will completely turn your life around.

Chest Injuries

Another form of car accident injuries includes chest injuries. Generally, chest injuries resulting from car accidents can take the form of bruises and contusions. However, depending on the nature of the accident, chest injuries can be severe in the form of broken ribs, and internal hemorrhages.

More often, drivers sustain severe chest injuries due to their positions behind the steering wheel. In the event of an accident, drivers always have little room for movement before their chests collide with the steering wheel. When a driver is strongly thrown forward due to an impact, the steering wheel or the dashboard will likely be impacted, so you can expect the chest (regardless of whether there is an airbag) will be impacted in one way or another, as well.

Seek Legal Help

You cannot deny the fact that car accidents are not only terrifying but also expensive affairs. They are even more daunting if a bodily injury is involved. Whenever you or your loved one is in this situation, you don’t have to navigate through the aftermath alone. By contacting a formidable personal injury attorney, you will not only be represented legally, but you will also stand a better chance of getting the right compensation.