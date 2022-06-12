Chicago State Attorney Kim Foxx Slaps Husband during Domestic Fight

A Chicago State attorney, Kim Foxx, allegedly hit her husband across the face during a domestic dispute on June 4. Kelley Foxx, her husband, called 911 at around 10 pm that evening and a police officer from Flossmoor Police Department in Illinois was dispatched to their home.

Kelley told police officers that his wife got angry about something he posted on social media and blocked him from leaving the bathroom before slapping him. He reported the Cook County State’s attorney also held him by the collar and dashed his video game controller on the floor.

Kim agreed that everything her husband reported was true, except the fact that she hit him across the face or laid hands on him in any other manner. She said she only tried to get him to leave but did not slap him. The police officer checked Kelley’s face and found no trace of a slap.

Kelley said all he wanted by calling 911 at that time of the night was to get Kim to stop assaulting him and for someone to know what was going on. Their 19-year-old daughter reported she heard some arguments and sounds, but didn’t see what transpired. Kelley said he’s been living with his wife for 20 years and this is the first time she got really physical and aggressive.

When asked if she felt safe in the house, Kim said she is going to be fine since her husband is not crazy. Kelley also said there is no point leaving the house out of safety concerns since he believed his wife should be reasonable going forward. No arrest was made, and no charges were filed.

“This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy,” both Kim and Kelley wrote later in a joint statement.

A few days after the incident, a chief investigator in Kim’s office, James Roache, resigned in what many observers think is related to the prosecutor’s family issue. A source in her officer expressed regrets that authorities swept the matter under the carpet, saying Kim was a public figure who was supposed to lead by example.

“We all knew about it right when it happened; but we were waiting for the corruption to start,” the source said. “How would they make this go away. We’re always told we have to be held to a higher standard; she is our boss. I think it’s going to go away. Like everything else. When the machine democrats get in trouble, they make it go away.”