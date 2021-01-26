Despite a significant improvement in car safety in recent years, more than 20,000 people still die in car crashes every year. The major contributors to fatal car crashes include poor road conditions, hazardous driving, and failure to wear safety belts. If you’re involved in an accident, the vehicle you’re riding on can make the actual difference between life and death. This is because vehicles have different structural design and safety systems to protect its occupants in the event of a crash.

Crash tests are crucial in providing insights on how well a car can protect its occupants in the event of a crash. Crash tests are usually conducted by two primary testing organizations, i.e., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Crash tests involve analyzing a car’s essential safety features such as airbags, safety belts, and head restraints and conducting front and side-impact crash tests, and evaluating rear-crash protection and roof strength.

Cars with High Crash Test Ratings

1. 2020 Audi A6

The midsize luxury sedan from Audi protects occupants from injuries in the event of a crash. The car packs plenty of safety features to prevent collisions, including automatic braking, semi-autonomous driving aids, and preventative steering.

Audi A6 also features three different Audi Pre Sense systems designed to warn car occupants and prepare the car for a collision. After a crash, the car leverages the Audi Connect services to alert authorities and help get paramedics to the crash scene as fast as possible.

2. Honda Insight 2020

The 2020 Honda Insight offers outstanding protection in a collision thanks to its sophisticated safety feature, including airbags and safety belts. The car also employs various technologies to prevent crashes from occurring. Notable anti-collusion technologies include automatic emergency braking, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and a lane-departure warning. Honda Insight 2020 does a great job of preventing collisions and also handles crashes pretty well.

3. Lexus ES 2020

The ES is one of the most popular Lexus sedans with a high crash rating, according to NHTSA and IIHS. The car’s safety features include the Lexus Safety System 2.0, which includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and pedestrian and cyclist detection. In case of a crash, Safety Connect provides automatic collision notification and SOS emergency call.

4. Mazda 3

The 2020 Mazda 3 comes with high-end safety features that prevent a crash. The car features the ActiveSense suite, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go functionality, driver attention alert, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning. The car further enhances safety by including the standard blind-spot monitoring coupled with rear cross-traffic alert. In case of a collision, the safety belts and airbags do a good job of protecting the car occupants from injuries. Also, the Mazda Connected Services automatically call 911 to get help as soon as possible.

5. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the safest electric car attributed to its outstanding safety features. The car comes with a standard AutoPilot, a collection of self-driving technology designed to keep users from getting into a crash. Model 3 also comes with an automatic emergency braking system that detects obstacles and automatically stops the car. Other safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, front-impact airbags, side-impact airbags, overhead airbags, knee airbags, and pretensions. Tesla Model 3 received a 5-star crash test safety rating from IIHS, making it the safest electric car in the world.

Closing Words

Car accidents may cause traumatizing injuries that can permanently alter the course of your life. However, a car with a high crash rating can protect you and other occupants in a collision, ensuring you sustain minor or no injuries at all. Therefore, before buying a car, you would want to consider its safety features or crash ratings. If you’ve been severely injured in a car accident in Florida, a car accident lawyer in Tampa can help you get compensation from the responsible party.