A car accident attorney in Boise will provide crucial assistance following a wreck. An attorney’s most important role is, of course, defending you against unfair accusations made by the other driver. In addition to that, a good lawyer will secure fair and full financial compensation for injuries and prove who the at-fault driver was.

On occasion, the entire accident scene has to be reconstructed. This can happen when there are multiple vehicles. For instance, five vehicles were involved in this fatality crash in Idaho Falls.

Post-Accident Checklist

Every day there are numerous accidents. In an effort to educate the public, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety makes car crash data available and even publishes a crash map. Following any collision, your first concern should be medical treatment and preserving your legal rights.

What to Do

Assess the accident scene. Observe and figure out who has been injured and how seriously.

The police and ambulance should be called and you should pull over in a safe place until they arrive.

Gather your driver’s license and insurance information and try to collect yourself so you can provide police with a coherent explanation about what happened.

Exchange information with the other drivers. Be sure to get contact information, license information, registration, and insurance.

Check for witnesses. If you are able, look for witnesses that may have seen or recorded the accident on their phone.

Go to the emergency room. You will want to seek immediate medical attention, and it’s best to go to the emergency room so the ER doctor will have medical notes about your condition in case you decide to sue the other driver. Do not wait to see your primary care provider even if you think your injuries are minor.

What Not to Do

Do not admit fault or say you are sorry. It may be your first impulse to approach the other driver and apologize and say you did not see them. Resist this impulse because your words could be used against you in court.

Don’t be angry or overly friendly to the other driver. This is the time to put on your best poker face. You might actually be livid that your new car is totaled or you might feel badly that you injured someone while you were changing the radio dial, but either way, the less you say the easier it will be for your lawyer to defend you.

Don’t forget to take pictures and document evidence. It’s a good idea to take photographs from different angles with your cell phone. Also, make note of the weather conditions and any road signs that may have contributed to the incident.

Do not speak to adjusters. Remember, it is the insurance company’s goal to deny or limit the amount of money that you are awarded. The insurance claims adjuster may seem harmless but even saying simple things like “I feel fine” could be used against you later.

Call a Lawyer

Victims of car crash sometimes decide to represent themselves and often accept unfair settlements as a result. This can have dire consequences if, for example, you’ve sustained neurological damage from a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury. These types of injuries may not present symptoms for weeks after the accident, and so you may settle for a payout that does not even cover your medical bills, much less the money that will be lost from work absences. A car accident attorney knows how to deal with the insurance company and will increase your chances of receiving a fair settlement.