On Tuesday, “Die Hard” actor, Bruce Willis chose to walk out of a Los Angeles Rite Aid branch rather than wear a mask, a decision that the 65-year-old actor has described as a mistake. The actor went into the store at 3 pm without a face covering. When he was approached by one of the employees of the store, the actor refused to use a mask and decided to leave the store instead without making his purchase.

The company has had a “no mask, no entry” policy in place in all its branches, since July as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources said that other shoppers immediately felt disturbed that Willis was ignoring the important COVID-19 protocol in an indoor setting, and the store immediately sort to remedy the situation by asking the actor to cover his nose and mouth with a mask.

Talking to reporters about the incident, Willis said that not wearing a mask into the establishment was a mistake. The actor urged the public to obey all COVID-19 safety protocols and remain safe.

“That was an error in judgment, I urge everyone to be safe and ensure they wear their masks,” Willis said.

In a picture that has been making the rounds, Willis is pictured in the store dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, complemented with a black jacket and hat. The actor also has a bandanna tied around his neck. Some people have pointed out that he could have easily pulled up the scarf to act as a temporary mask, Page Six writes.

In the United States, California has the highest rate of coronavirus infections with over 2.8 million cases and over 31,000 covid-related deaths. Los Angeles County, where the store is located, has contributed to the total cases and deaths more than any other county in California. The county has almost 1 million COVID-19 cases and has recorded over 12,000 deaths.

Over 91 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world and almost 2 million people have died in total. In the United States, there have been over 22 million COVID-19 cases and about 380,796 Americans have died.

The actor’s appearance at the Los Angeles store shows that he has returned to the county after he opted to quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters in his Idaho residence. While he was with his ex in Idaho, his wife, Emma Heming Willis and their two young daughters were in LA. After much speculation about the unusual arrangement, the actor’s second daughter, Scott disclosed the reason for the arrangement.

Scott explained that the actor’s youngest daughter, Evelyn had mistakenly stabbed her foot with hypothermic needles, and her mother and sister had to wait with the young girl while they awaited her test results. Later, the families had been reunited, as shown in a family picture taken last year.

Source: foxnews.com