Billionaire Elon Musk Says He Might “Die Under Mysterious Circumstances”

Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, said he might die under mysterious circumstances in what many of his 92 million Twitter followers find confusing. Many of the billionaire’s followers think he might be afraid of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, but others think he should be afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing ya,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

His mother, Maye Musk, did not find the tweet funny and responded that she would try to remain alive even if the worst happens. “That’s not funny,” she stated. “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Given that Musk referenced a translated message posted by former deputy prime minister of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, accusing the tech billionaire of sending Starlink satellites to enable internet connectivity in Ukraine, security analysts opined that Musk is possibly referring to a threat from Russia.

“According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon,” Rogozin stated. “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

Rogozin said Russia captured Ukrainian’s commander of the 35th Marine Brigade, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, and that he confessed that Musk’s Starlink satellite terminals were forwarded “to militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters.” He said Musk will be punished for equipping Ukraine with communication equipment that aided the “Nazi Azov Battalion.”

While there is no denying the fact that Musk is a strong supporter of Ukraine and did indeed send Starlink satellite terminals to provide internet connectivity for the people, Russia had in times past said one of its reasons for invading Ukraine is its “denazification” efforts to rid the country of Nazis which the Azov Battalion is said to represent.

The Azov Battalion is a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine and defended Ukraine against Russia and Pro-Russian separatists during a tough battle to capture Mariupol. A spokesman for the brigade, Andriy Diachenko 2015 said about 10% to 20% of members of the battalion are Nazis, but the official ideology of the Azov is not Nazi in any way. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky is a Jew.

While the majority of analysts believe Elon Musk might fear for his life from Russian agents, others think he may fear the Clintons based on the wild speculation that they were linked to the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.