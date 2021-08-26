Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have been photographed strolling around the beach in New York. This is despite the media buzz surrounding the upcoming TV series titled Impeachment: American Crime Story which Monica Lewinsky is set to release on September 7 on FX, Fox News reports.

The movie series will x-ray the sexual scandal that hit Clinton in 1998 when he engaged in 18 months of frolicking with Lewinsky. Clinton was the President of the United States and Lewinsky was just a 24-year-old intern at the White House. The ruckus of the scandal led to Clinton’s impeachment.

Accompanied by Secret Service earlier this week, the Clintons strolled in The Hamptons without any seeming care in the world. Wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt, Clinton, who just celebrated his 75th birthday some days ago, also donned a black face cap. His wife Hillary, who was a former Secretary of State, wore blue pants, a blue sweatshirt, and a wide-brimmed white hat.

At a point, Hillary appeared tired and sat on a boardwalk while Bill went away for about 10 minutes before joining her again. They resumed their walk again and Secret Service agents tagged along as if they were just part of the natural scenery.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a 10-part miniseries is produced by Sarah Burgess and co-produced by Monica Lewinsky, while Brad Simpson is the executive producer. Actor Clive Owen played Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein played Monica Lewinsky, Edie Falco played Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson played Linda Tripp.

The miniseries document some of the events that took place during Clinton’s sexual affair with Lewinsky at the White House, and the impeachment trial that followed. It also included a scene where Lewinsky reportedly flashed her thong straps at Clinton during a social ceremony at the White House in November 1995, Insider writes.

Although Burgess was not eager to include the scene where Lewinsky flashed her thongs at the president, Monica seemed okay with the inclusion and insisted it must be part of the story. Burgess feared the scene will retraumatize Monica, but the latter insisted that taking out that part would make the story incomplete and one-sided.

“Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story,” Lewinsky stated.

According to her, leaving out the thong part would be “unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable” to public criticism.

Simpson said he believes no one from the Clinton family will watch the miniseries when it hits the screen on September 7. “No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series,” he said. “Of course, I’m curious what they would think. I don’t imagine she will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her.”