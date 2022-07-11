Benefits of Using Mercury Analysis Systems

The demand for Mercury Analysis Systems is growing at a rapid pace, particularly in the U.S., where the government has tightened environmental quality standards and regulatory bodies enforce occupational safety & health standards. Click here for an OSHA factsheet about Mercury.

The rapid industrialization of Asia Pacific, where the demand for Hg analyzers is expected to be the highest during the forecast period, is also driving the market. Increased mercury emissions from power generation plants and cement kilns are contributing to the rising demand for Hg analyzers in the region.

It is essential for health and human safety to ensure that these tools are being distributed fairly among the international community.

On-Site Applications

On-Site testing offers a wide range of options to meet specific requirements. It can be equipped with a highly sensitive water purification system and particulate-free hoods to ensure a dust-free, air-conditioned environment for the analysis of liquid samples. This is essential in preparing lab-quality samples on-site.

These systems also feature cleaning and drying of glassware and tubing. The system also features mills and homogenizers to make sample preparation easy.

Outdoor models are rugged and robust. They have been extensively tested in some of the harshest environments on earth, including mines, refineries, and power plants, and are able to withstand the specific pressures of these locations.

Their durability and high-quality performance have made them the choice of environmental monitoring facilities worldwide. These analyzers have been used in countless applications, from monitoring point sources and assessing regulatory compliance to performing analysis of mercury at an industrial facility. Each test was double-checked with bench models to ensure accuracy.

This makes it ideal for on-the-spot applications. It is relatively quick and easy to set up and so it is ideal for catching trace emissions.

8000 series

The 8000 Series has been specifically designed for routine laboratory and research use in environmental laboratories and research institutes. Its unique design allows for the analysis of virtually any aqueous acidified sample.

The 8000 series features an unlimited number of QC sample positions and has automatic end-of-run routines. Its compact size allows for easy bench space integration. It is available in both single and double gold amalgamations.

It features unmatched sensitivity and accuracy in detecting ultra-trace amounts of mercury. Its detection limit is less than 0.5 ng/L which makes it suitable for use in water, soil, and sediments.

It also allows users to switch between low mg/L and ng/L analysis without dilution. It is easy to switch between ng/L and low mg/L analysis without changing tubing configuration.

This is one of the most reliable models available and can be used as a backup method when combined with source testing.

Direct Analysis

Many labs choose to rely on direct analysis. These machines are able to measure mercury concentrations in solid, liquid, and gas samples. No sample preparation is required with this model, making it cost-effective in the long run.

In addition to this, the direct analysis provides long-term reliability and repeatability even at very low concentrations. It can run several methods, including US EPA Method 7473. The system can process up to 40 samples per batch, enabling it to be used in a wide range of industries.

This method can be very quick, running a complete test in under six minutes. This can be critical in the early stages of contamination to help ensure swift and speedy environmental protections are put into place.

Connection Methods

With connection methods, you can monitor your microwave digestion system and direct mercury analyzer remotely, with the help of the internet. This web-based application offers a range of benefits including extensive technical support and a library of published scientific articles and videos.

This can be extremely beneficial for testing over remote distances or for training at new facilities. Operations can be controlled remotely by an instructor across the world operating remotely from their own research home base.

Connection methods are compatible with a variety of external devices and can offer you easy access to data. You can also view results and get instant assistance, 24 hours a day. Designed for use in analytical laboratories, this machine is easy to install and requires minimal training.

A direct mercury analyzer can analyze solid, liquid, or gas samples without sample preparation. It provides direct temperature control of the sample by monitoring the temperature up to 20 times per second and automatically adjusting the temperature to maintain a constant temperature to prevent exothermic reactions.

Whenever analyzing a potentially dangerous chemical, it is vital that all supervisory positions do their best to maintain best practices. That involves distributing vital fact sheets to all teams on a weekly basis to ensure that they are up to date on the latest information.