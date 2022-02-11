Benefits of Learning Digital Marketing in 2022

The coronavirus pandemic has completely altered the way people communicate and receive information. Economies have become more and more digital and companies are finding innovative ways to strategize and maximize their interactions with customers.

In this blog, we have penned down the top 10 benefits of learning digital marketing this year. But before we begin, let’s look at the future and scope of digital marketing in brief.

Future and Scope of Digital Marketing

Given our current situation, amidst the pandemic, digital marketing has now turned into a necessity as it has allowed businesses to start allocating their marketing resources to the right set of people through the right channels.

The recent developments and variants in the virus have had tremendous fluctuations in digital marketing trends as well. The key indicators suggest that it is going to take a higher leap in 2022, as compared to the previous years.

Moreover, according to GlobalData, the growth of the Indian e-commerce market is projected to reach ₹7 trillion by 2023, if consumers continue to buy products online. Hence, to connect the dots, digital marketing has proved to be the most effective way for companies to reach their target audience. And consequently, this has boosted the demand for digital marketers in the industry. Hence, upskilling oneself with a digital marketing course seems like the best option to build a lucrative career.

Let’s now move on to the top 10 benefits of learning digital marketing.

Top 10 Benefits of Learning Digital Marketing

1. Worldwide Reach

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to reach your target audience is via digital marketing. The usage of traditional modes of marketing has largely reduced in recent years.

Marketing your products online removes the barriers of geography. Digital marketing enabled customers to view products of any brand in the world, from the comfort of their homes! Hence, it is also the best way to expand one’s business and attract global customers.

2. Measurable results

Data always plays a vital part in every digital marketing strategy. Having the right tools before carrying out a strategy can ensure the best results for any business.

The most essential tool that collects and analyzes data for your business is Google Analytics. It is a tool that provides in-depth insights into your business’s website and online performance.

With effective tools like these, one can get a clear picture of their business and take corrective actions in times of glitches.

3. Higher conversion rates

Lead conversion is a digital marketing concept of converting leads into paying customers. It constitutes the marketing tactics that stimulate a customer’s desire to buy a product or service.

Digital marketing makes lead conversion smooth and highly effective as compared to traditional marketing techniques. For example, using Facebook and Instagram Ads and analyzing where the maximum number of leads came from through tools such as Google Analytics, enables conversions via a digital sales funnel relatively easier.

Hence, gaining adequate knowledge about conversion rate optimization can help you to target the audience efficiently and have maximum leads converted.

4. Higher Engagement

As widely known, social media platforms have emerged to be the most interactive platforms worldwide. Sharing content via online platforms is the prime way to increase brand awareness, attract potential customers, and in turn increase ROI. Content curators develop strategies to gain quality engagement from their followers and promote their brands on different platforms.

All platforms when optimally used, drive more and more engagement and help increase brand loyalty. Following are a few ways that can boost engagement, without spending a single penny!

Q&A

Polls and Quizzes

Live Interactions or Interviews

Photo Captioning contests

Promotions based on likes, comments, and shares

5. Survive the competition

One of the most important aspects of digital marketing is that it optimally helps in surviving the competition. Many companies, small businesses, and shops have established their online presence. To be able to have a healthy competition with all of them, digital marketing is a must.

Establishing clear goals, creating engaging content, and automating tasks are a few examples of how digital marketing can be used to our advantage.

There is a huge demand in the industry for skilled digital marketing professionals. This is where students can bridge this skill gap and carve a career in digital marketing. Let’s have a look at how digital marketing is also beneficial for students.

6. Wide Range of Career Options

The best aspect of digital marketing is that it is not restricted to one single field. One can choose to specialize in a skill that one is most interested in. Businesses in any and every sector of the industry can leverage the perks of Digital Marketing for expanding their business. Be it you’re a creative person, an analytical thinker, or both, there’s a place for everyone in Digital Marketing.

7. No Specific Background

Digital Marketing is possibly the only field that does not demand any kind of background specificity. It might be slightly easier for a marketing student or professional to grasp the principles of digital marketing, but it does not mean it would be a challenge to others. If you’re really keen on learning digital marketing, all you have to do is apply yourself and think out of the box.

To gain a deeper understanding of digital marketing, this MBA in Digital Marketing can be the perfect start you need.

8. High Paying Jobs

Keeping in mind that companies have been generously recruiting digital marketers due to the extreme demand and low supply, the pay packages have been quite advantageous.

The average salary of a fresher in Digital Marketing ranges from Rs. 1.5 – 3.5 LPA, but with experience, it can scale as high as Rs. 15 – 20 LPA. Over the past few years, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization, Pay Per Click, and several other job profiles have witnessed a hike in their salaries.

9. Job Security

Digital marketing technologies have developed and continue to advance. Equipping oneself with in-demand digital marketing skills will set the seal on job security.

Companies have sped up their digital transformation as it is the only way to communicate with their consumers. Moreover, some experts have also termed the digital marketing career as a ‘recession-proof career’.

10. Entrepreneurial Opportunities

The possibilities for undertaking an entrepreneurial project after understanding digital marketing are endless! By pursuing digital marketing, one can generate revenue in the most cost-effective ways, promote business by targeting the right audience, can track progress, and deduce strategies with analytical tools to expand your reach.

Conclusion

That’s all folks! These were the Top 10 benefits of learning digital marketing in 2022. If you find the above reasons compelling to start your career in the Digital Marketing field, wait for no further and upskill your capabilities.

That's all folks! These were the Top 10 benefits of learning digital marketing in 2022. If you find the above reasons compelling to start your career in the Digital Marketing field, wait for no further and upskill your capabilities.

