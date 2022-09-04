Authorities Offer $50k for Info on Kidnapped Jogger, Eliza Fletcher, in Memphis

Authorities are offering $50,000 for information leading to the rescue of kidnapped Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. The abducted woman’s family is also offering $50,000 for information regarding her disappearance. It is not clear yet if the reward offered by the police and the family are one and the same, or different.

The granddaughter of billionaire hardware magnate, Joseph Orgill III, Eliza was kidnapped on Friday morning while jogging along Central Avenue in Memphis. According to surveillance video, she was kidnapped and pushed into a black SUV at 4:30 am by unknown attackers that early morning.

Her family said she is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was said to be wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts when she ran close to the University of Memphis when the incident happened. The vehicle into which she was abducted was later found by the police on Saturday and a man in it was arrested and detained.

“The vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located,” the Memphis police said. “The investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing the search and following all leads.”

The arrested man, Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence regarding the disappearance of Fletcher, 34. The Memphis police also arrested another man on Sunday, but the authorities said it is not connected with the teacher’s disappearance.

The man, 36-year-old Mario Abston, was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl and heroin, and is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the police said.

Fletcher’s husband Richard Fletcher III and uncle Mike Keeney made passionate appeals to the public to help with locating the missing mother of two.

“We believe someone knows what happened and can help,” Mike Keeney said. “More than anything, we want to see Liza return home safely. Liza has touched the hearts of many people, and it shows. The family has met with the police and we have shared with them all the information we know.”