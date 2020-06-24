Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Apple tries to have its new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max ready at the usual time for the new iPhone release. The rumors about iPhone 12 are big, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of iPhone SE 2020. Here are some important pieces of information that might be correct (based on the rumors). iPhone 12 might have a different design and might look more like a phone-sized iPad Pro. iPhone 12 will shift to 5nm for A14 Bionic processor. It will support 5G and may also have Wi-FI 802.11ay. LiDar might be added to the rear camera, and it might have a smaller notch for the TrueDepth camera system. So, everything from the looks to the insides of the new iPhone 12 might be different. iPhone 12 might have a large, squared battery and not the L-shaped model. The changes in the design might be coming from that change. The SIM card might be located in a different place too. The most important news is the 5nm A14 Bionic processor, which will bring more power and better graphics.

Apple 12 would be a perfect fit for gaming

If the rumors turn out to be true, the new iPhone 12 will be an amazing fit for the iGaming and online casino apps. The new 5 nm A14 Bionic processor will be very strong. The increased power of the processor will be a great thing for gamers adoring iGaming platforms. IGaming apps are usually big in size and need a lot of power and battery life to keep running for longer periods of time. The iGaming users could play for a long time with the new iPhone 12 processor and would not have to think about recharging it a couple of times a day. The users would not have to leave the comfort of their homes. iGaming apps provide all the traditional gaming forms such as poker tables, roulette, sports betting, slot machines, and others. International gamers can play real money slots online and roulette without interruption. In addition to the traditional games, the iGaming platforms hold video game tournaments and competitions. The best gamers across the globe come together to compete in those tournaments. The uses of iGaming apps can take part in competitions or gamble. This is where the graphics of the new iPhone 12 come in. As we all know, it is very important to have a good screen and good graphics to be able to enjoy the sophisticated design, editing, and stories of the new games.

Apple reveals new home automation, control features coming in iOS 14

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was held online this year. The new iPhone features were the center of attention. One of the most important new features of iOS 14 is its smart home updates for this autumn. iOS 14 and Apple’s HomeKit platform are working together and with the help of HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV, they will be able to introduce new security options for your home. Apple HomeKit is a platform that enables your different home devices to communicate with each other, even if not all of them are Apple products. The platforms let you control all the devices from your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The app is called Home. The new control features were in the center of attention at WWDC. iOS 14 will automatically suggest the updates for your HomeKit. You can control everything from your garage door to your TV set with this feature. When it comes to security measures you can designate a high activity area for your camera.