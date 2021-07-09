When it comes to keeping the vaginal flora in a good balance, things can get complicated! Every little change that we make in our alimentation, the products we use for showering, and even the pads and tampons we might be using when that delicate time of the month comes, each and every little detail affects the bacterial balance of the vagina.

Before looking for products on amazon, let’s take a better look at what kind of products change the chemical balance of the vagina and what we can do to prevent this from happening. If we caught your interest, keep reading this article to find out more about the medical conditions that you can experience and how to treat them.

First things first, what are the medical conditions that you could be experiencing? Among others, there are bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and trichomoniasis.

Bacterial vaginosis happens when the bad bacteria reach higher numbers than the good bacteria. This could happen for several reasons: using scented soap, wearing underwear made of synthetic materials, and wearing tampons for too long are only some of the most common ones.

The symptoms of bacterial vaginosis are different for every person, but usually, if you are experiencing thick discharge with an unusual smell and color, burning pain while urinating, or having intercourse, then you might be needing a medical consultation. After running some tests, the doctor will prescribe you antibiotics to treat it.

That’s where the boric acid suppositories kick in! Over the years, bacteria have developed drug resistance which means it got harder and harder to treat the condition that they cause. Boric acid suppositories weaken the bacteria, and it will take less time for you to feel better!

Yeast infection acts slightly differently from bacterial vaginosis. Yeast can be naturally found in the flora of the vagina, and in small quantities, it does not affect our health. However, certain factors can increase yeast growth, such as improper vaginal hygiene, some types of food, or scented feminine products like wet tissues.

Boric acid is usually used as a disinfectant, so its action regarding yeast infection is similar. The normal pH of the vagina is 3 to 4.5, which is an acidic pH. When experiencing a yeast infection, the pH level increases. Therefore, you are experiencing all those symptoms, such as foul-smelling discharge, pain while urinating or having intercourse, swelling, itching, and so on.

Boric acid suppositories come to the rescue by dropping the pH level to a normal one. Studies have shown it to be an effective adjuvant to the usual treatment for yeast infections, preventing recurrent yeast infections in the long run.

Among all those medical conditions, some of them can even be caused by parasites. Trichomoniasis is one of them. Unlike yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis is considered a sexually transmitted disease that can affect both partners. If left untreated, it can have severe complications for your health.

It is usually treated with antibiotics, but boric acid capsules can be used too, especially when drug resistance comes in. Ensure to always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any kind of treatment, just to be sure it’s the right one for you.

What can you do to prevent experiencing these medical conditions? The answer is quite simple!

First of all, try to avoid using scented soap. Scented soap leaves a trace of perfume on your sensitive area, making you prone to developing infections. Moreover, the scent and your natural odor can create a foul smell, making you feel uncomfortable throughout the day.

Experts recommend using warm water and specially made products that help your vagina keep its pH balance. Make sure to wash the inner and outer labia thoroughly, and you should be just fine!

Then, try to avoid wearing underwear made out of synthetic materials. Your skin needs to breathe and remove the excess moisture from your sensitive area. Otherwise, it will create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow. Underwear made out of cotton or other natural materials is ideal for your skin!

Another important aspect refers to the tampons and pads you are using when the delicate time of the month comes. You can find many products available on the market, but not all of them are good for your health.

Plastic pads can irritate the outer labia, and the increased level of bacteria can even cause an infection. Make sure to use pads that are made out of softer materials.

Also, experts recommend using pads over tampons, especially if your busy schedule does not allow you to change the tampon every 4 hours. Not changing your tampon can cause infection or, in more severe complications, even sepsis. Using pads can be more convenient than tampons in this case.

All in all, we hope that this little piece of advice comes in handy when you’re experiencing the symptoms of those medical conditions. Never forget to have regular check-ups with your healthcare provider because sometimes the symptoms can be so subtle that you would not notice them. Regular check-ups help you make sure that you are in good health condition.

Although it might sound weird at first, boric acid suppositories can help prevent recurrent yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis, by keeping the pH level of the vagina normal. You should always make sure that your hands are clean before inserting the capsule. To do this, experts recommend laying down in bed with your knees bent up.

These capsules should only be inserted into the vagina and never taking orally. Most of those suppositories should be inserted daily, at the same hour, depending on the dose of the active substance. Consult your health care provider before starting the treatment with boric acid suppositories.

By following these tips, you should not only be able to cure yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis but also prevent them!