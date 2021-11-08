A Style Guide for the Modern Gentleman

For a gentleman, looking stylish and fashionable can be difficult and seem demanding. However, looking good and attractive presents you in a better way to people. Aside from drawing people to you, having a good fashion sense could also increase your confidence level.

Knowing what colors to combine to match your skin tone is an excellent way to go if you want to achieve great looks. Styling can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t know where to begin. We’ve come up with a comprehensive style guide for the modern gentleman.

Socks

Socks are the new fashion affirmatives. They help to keep smelly feet at bay by absorbing the moisture and sweat on your feet. Your feet will experience less friction and blisters and will stay warm during the winter season. So, take the initiative and incorporate a great quality pair of socks into your wardrobe.

Finding the best socks for men can be tricky, considering the many designs and materials available in the market. Most socks in trend can be made from polyester, wool, and cotton. However, socks made from bamboo material are speedily becoming some of the best in the market.

If you’re looking for socks that are stylish and durable, polyester socks are a good choice, considering they last longer and dry faster. However, most men prefer cotton socks because they’re softer and comfortable. While the cotton material can be more expensive, keep in mind that it contains unique breathability capabilities, which means that it can also complement your casual wear on a hot day.

On the other hand, wool socks are an excellent option for the winter months. However, they take time to dry and can produce a powerful odor if worn in hot weather. Fortunately, you can wear merino wool socks and smart wool socks all around the year because of their absorbent and breathable abilities. Finally, consider getting Bombas socks, no-show socks, ankle socks, or cushion socks to up your fashion style.

Jewelry

When choosing a piece of jewelry, opt for one that best represents your personality and completes your outfit. Jewelry, when combined with the right outfit, embodies the tenets of a modern gentleman. Best of all, you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to get elegant pieces. You can keep your style simple and cool (or luxurious if you can afford it).

Fashion accessories like cufflinks, wristwatches, and lovely placed necklaces can add spice to your appearance. However, if you’re looking to make a fashion statement, avoid combining platinum, gold, and silver jewelry in a single outfit. For example, a gold wristwatch works well with a gold cufflink and a gold necklace.

Also, remember that shopping for a wristwatch can be challenging, considering the various features most watches come with. This is why it’s essential to have a budget to guide your spending and streamline your options.

Shoes

There’s no denying that your choice of footwear highlights your personality and taste. Furthermore, the state of your shoes paints a picture of how organized and clean you are. For a modern man, shoes can help you make a bold fashion statement. So, consider buying a new pair of shoes to improve your style and fashion sense.

As a rule, buy a new pair at least twice a year. Aim to keep your shoes well polished at all times so you can give a better representation of yourself whenever you’re out and about. Additionally, try to keep your shoes neat and in a well-ventilated room to air out any sweat. Finally, make a habit of checking the heel of your footwear for any signs of wear and tear. Once you notice any wear or fault, have them fixed immediately.