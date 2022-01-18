9 Ideas for Spending an Interesting Weekend in Toronto

Are you heading to Toronto this weekend? The city is known for its culture, sports, landmarks, and festivals. To help you plan your itinerary, Daniel Bennet, an online casino expert living in Canada, listed some of the best places you can visit, along with the activities you can do. Visit his page for more of his content.

1. Try Your Luck at the Casinos

Enjoy your chosen casino in Toronto, whether it’s the Casino Woodbine Toronto or Casino Ajax Ontario. Keep in mind that some venues are still closed, while others have strict protocols because of the pandemic.

If you can’t get into a physical casino, don’t worry. You can also try an online casino while resting at your hotel. Even if you play at a casino online real money can still be won. Online casinos are legal in Canada for adults 18 years old and above as long as the site has a permit from the provincial gaming authority, such as Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

2. Visit the CN Tower

The Canadian National Tower is one of the world’s tallest freestanding structures at about 1815 feet. Millions of tourists visit the place to look at the breathtaking views through the panoramic floor-to-ceiling glass window walls and floors.

You can also try a thrilling edge walk experience! You’ll wear a harness so that you can walk at the top of the building on the very edge.

3. Visit the Royal Ontario Museum

The Royal Ontario Museum is now open to the public museum. It is known for its Chinese and ancient Egyptian art, American ethnology, and Canadian arts and crafts.

There are also exhibits about Life and Earth sciences. The museum, associated with the University of Toronto, emphasizes research and is an educational program for the public.

4. Explore Kensington Market

Kensington Market is an iconic neighborhood to explore. You’ll find shops, artists, workspaces, restaurants, and more. The market has a bohemian theme and is a popular spot for tourists to take photographs. You can shop at the Cinderella Vintage for shoes, accessories, and clothes. You can also go on the Beyond Kensington Market food tour to get a taste of the culinary heritage of the neighborhood.

5. Go to Nathan Phillips Square

Nathan Phillips Square is an urban plaza with a body of large water. It turns into an ice rink during the winter. It’s the heart of Toronto, visited by 1.5 million people every year. When you want to do some quick shopping, you can head to Eaton Centre Shopping Centre, and lastly, visit and take photos at the City Hall with its fantastic architecture.

6. Check Out Graffiti Alley

The perfect place for your Instagram photos is in Graffiti Alley in Toronto. It’s in the trendy stretch of Queen Street West. Many artists paint on the walls, and you can see iconic artworks by famous artists like Duro the Third, uber5000, and ELICSER.

7. Go on a Food Tour at St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market is a public market in Toronto with a great variety of food — Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, French, Italian, Greek, and much more. You can also take photos of the cuisine you’re going to try and share them with your friends.

8. Check Out the Art Gallery of Ontario

The Art Gallery of Ontario is an art museum in downtown Toronto with over 80,000 artworks, ranging from the 1st century to the present day. Walkthrough works from the Renaissance and Baroque eras, and view art from different places like Europe and Africa. The gallery receives plenty of visitors during the weekend, so it’s better to go there early if you want to see lots of paintings, sculptures, miniatures, books, films, installations, and more.

9. Go on a Short Ferry Ride Across the Harbor From Downtown

See the beautiful views of the city skyline by riding the ferry to Ward’s Island. You can take city photos while on the ride too. On the trip, you’ll encounter several small islands connected by bridges.

The ferry can dock on Centre Island, Ward’s Island, and Hanlan’s Island. You can also have a quick bite at the Rectory Cafe and Shopsy’s Island Deli Bar and Grill.

10. Wander Around the Distillery District

The Distillery District is where you can find everything — art, dining, shops, and entertainment in Toronto. There are over 40 shops with unique fashion pieces and gifts. You can also enjoy festivals and events depending on the time of the year you arrive.

There are also many works of art to discover in theatres and galleries, and you can even meet artists. Get ready with your camera to take lots of pictures as you explore different places in the district.

Conclusion

Visiting Toronto during the weekend is a fun-filled activity. Plan ahead to make the most out of your weekend.