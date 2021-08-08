Today, we can do everything with our smartphones. We can watch movies, play at CasinoChan Canada, chat with friends, and even work. But we still have myths about the devices we use daily. And these are the 7 wrong statements about charging your phone.

You Shouldn’t Leave Your Phone Charging Overnight

Charging your phone overnight doesn’t involve any risks. Your smartphone won’t overcharge, and the electricity won’t kill the battery, destroy the charger, or cause a fire.

Modern smartphones have lithium-ion batteries with built-in devices that prevent the phone from absorbing energy once the battery is fully charged. This means that even if your phone is charged and plugged in, it’s not technically in use.

But you shouldn’t do this every night. If the model you’re using isn’t designed for constant heat exchange, you could overheat your phone and cause real damage. To keep yourself safe, read the manual and reviews.

Closing Background Apps Will Drain Your Battery More Slowly

When you quit one app and open another, the first app stays in RAM to immediately load all your changes when you log in again. This multitasking algorithm helps save energy, and when you manually close apps, you waste a lot more battery.

You Should Only Charge Your Phone When It’s Fully Discharged

It’s wrong. You can charge your phone as often as necessary.

Lithium-ion batteries have a limited number of charge cycles, and for an iPhone, it is usually around 500. A cycle is a full charge from 0 to 100 percent. So if you only charge your phone when it’s fully discharged, the charging cycle will run out pretty quickly. If you’re charging your phone from 90 to 100 percent, on the other hand, you’re only using 1/10th of the cycle.

That’s why experts recommend keeping the charge in the 40 to 80 percent range, so you can charge your phone several times a day, getting the most out of one cycle. This practice extends battery life and improves performance.

You Can’t Use Your Phone While It’s Charging

While there are valid concerns behind this myth, it is not true. You can use your phone while it’s charging, as long as you’re using a manufacturer-approved charger and battery or legitimate non-branded batteries. Of course, you also have to be sure you don’t have a wiring problem.

Real-life stories of phones exploding when plugged in and subsequently electrocuting the user or causing a fire have contributed to this myth. And while these unfortunate situations occurred, researchers found that in most cases, the victims were using defective chargers. External factors also contributed to the explosion.

Unbranded Charger Will Destroy Your Battery

Not true. Unbranded chargers from legitimate sellers such as Ugreen, Vinsic, RavPower, Powergen, Anker, KMS, and Belkin are not only inexpensive but also quite usable.

You can’t claim that other brands’ chargers are as good as the manufacturer’s, but they are at least safer and better than the cheap knockoff brands. So feel free to buy a non-brand charger from a reputable seller. It won’t destroy your battery or melt into the outlet.

However, you should be careful with brand-name knockoffs. Sometimes they are sold and packaged like the real thing, even though they barely do their job.

It’s Okay to Leave Your Phone on All the Time

No, it’s not okay.

Most of us tend to leave our phones on all the time, turning them off only when we have a problem. While this isn’t the biggest problem in the world, it can affect battery life and performance over time. You don’t have to turn your phone off every night. Once a week is enough. Restarting your phone from time to time can help improve the performance of your device.

It’s Unsafe to Leave Your Charger Plugged in

Whether or not to leave your charger plugged in is a personal decision. There is no right or wrong answer here. However, it’s worth noting that safety rules recommend unplugging chargers immediately after use to prevent a fire.

To help you determine the best course of action, consider the following rules of thumb. You should unplug your charger if:

Your charger gets hot quickly and/or makes rattling noises whether it’s in use or not. In this case, we recommend that you buy a new charger.

You or your neighbors have a water leak.

Pets roam freely in your homes. They may bite the power cord or trip over it when it is plugged into the device.

You have power fluctuations, power surges, or you don’t have lightning protection.

The Most Essential Things to Keep in Mind

Today’s technology is so advanced that you don’t have to worry about the various myths and misconceptions surrounding phone charging. However, unplugging your charger overnight will never do any harm, especially if you are away from home for a while.