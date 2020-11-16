Social media marketing is more important than ever. No matter the industry, millions of people are engaging with all sorts of topics on social media, including, marketing, studying, fashion, travel, and more. One of the most used social media channels is Instagram.

Instagram has grown a lot over the last two years, racking up a billion active users and growing at the highest pace of all the large media networks. The year 2020 is the year of Instagram.

In this post, you’ll learn about how to best use Instagram to reach more customers and generate more engagement with your posts.

Create A Universal Social Media Policy

One of the first things you should do is have a single governing policy when it comes to social media posting. You will want to create a universal policy that applies to all workers so that you are not accused of discrimination at the workplace.

Create Unique Content

If you use Instagram as a consumer, you likely understand what other people are looking for: value. This is why it’s important that you create unique content that’s not available elsewhere — and that actually brings benefit to your audience.

If your business is service-oriented, concentrate on highlighting the mechanisms behind the services you offer. Present the culture of your business, share your vision with the world, or just share some tips and how-tos.

Engage!! Engage!!

It’s worth taking some time to engage with your followers while using Instagram, or any site for that matter. This will make the viewers feel appreciated, which increases the chance that they will check-in and like it or leave feedback on your post.

Tag your friends or other pages, chat with other accounts, and be active in the community. Adding layers to your posts gives viewers a clearer understanding of who you are and expands your message’s impact.

Try IGTV and Stories

A feature that helps users to post long-form videos to the site is Instagram IGTV. IGTV videos are longer, giving you lots of good chances for your company or your consumers to produce interesting, fresh, and interactive video content.

Videos from IGTV can be 60 seconds to an hour-long, leaving plenty of space for imagination.

In IGTV, the “Following” tab gives your fans quick access to your latest fresh content.

This is the case with stories too. Updating your stories can keep your audience updated with your posts, life, and business. Stories are clearly illustrated right beneath the Instagram logo at the top of the follower timelines. They can be used to catch material behind the scenes that doesn’t have to be as good as normal posts.

Encourage Instagram trends and contests

By grouping entries with a personalized hashtag, businesses can also run Instagram photo competitions. Come up with a special hashtag and promote photo sharing by fans. This is a good way of getting customers to showcase your products that they use. Also, be sure to stay up-to-date with trending hashtags. This allows you to capitalize on popular topics that may intersect with your business.