Let’s be honest, we all want to have our own cinema in the living room, fully equipped with an ultra-widescreen and a surround sound system. However, while finding the right screen can be an easy task, putting together a surround sound system can be an exciting yet challenging one. Do you go for a soundbar that has a virtual surround? Or do you stick to the basics and buy a 5 or 7-speaker system? And don’t even get started on all the brands and products on the market. But since we know how daunting it can seem, we are here to help you with our choice for the best 5 surround sound systems under $1,000.

There’s no denying that Logitech is one of the most well-known brands that constantly deliver high-quality products, and Z906 is no different. Featuring a full 5.1 channel layout with front, rear, center speakers, and a subwoofer, the Z906 system provides true 5.1 sound.

But just how great does it sound? To put it simply, it doesn’t have the Dolby Digital, DTS, and THX certifications for no reason. In other words, the Logitech Z906 has an amazing sound quality that can’t be beaten by other similarly priced systems.

When it comes to features, the Logitech system is bundled with a wireless remote that allows you to control all the audio settings at the press of a button. And if you want to have multiple audio sources, you can relax knowing that Z906 supports up to six devices simultaneously.

All in all, the Logitech Z906 surround system is by far one of the most affordable and reliable products on the market. With its high-quality audio and 5.1 channel layout, the Z906 surround sound system is perfect for rooms of all sizes.

If you don’t mind spending a few extra bucks on a high-end system, then you should take a look at Onkyo’s HT-S3900. With a receiver, subwoofer, and a set of surround speakers, the HT-S3900 system offers a full 5.1 layout. The result is a high-quality and crystal clear sound that takes full advantage of Dolby and DTS technologies.

Moving on to connectivity, we can see that HT-S3900 allows you to connect four HDMI devices, such as Blu-ray players and video game consoles. And thanks to its compatibility support, you don’t have to worry about conflicting devices or operating systems.

Overall, the Onkyo HT-S3900 is a balanced and featureful system that delivers high-quality surround sound. And while it may be on the more expensive side, it’s definitely worth every penny.

Are you looking for a home theater system on a budget? Then the JBL Cinema 510 is right up your alley. While the set is simple and comes with five speakers and a subwoofer, they offer a high-quality sound comparable to Logitech’s trademark quality.

What makes Cinema 510 stand out from the rest is its subwoofer that delivers a deep bass sound. In fact, this surround system is the best way to emulate the impact that movie theatre subwoofers have.

All things considered, the JBL Cinema 510 is one of the most affordable and reliable systems. However, it’s important to mention that you will need an external receiver, so you can’t just plug the speakers into your TV. Nevertheless, the JBL Cinema 510 is an excellent 5.1 surround sound system.

Do you lack the space needed for a full 5.1 surround sound system? If that’s the case, then you should consider purchasing the Sonos Arc.

With a simple yet elegant design that can fit perfectly under the TV, the Sonos Arc is one of the highest quality soundbars on the market. It can perfectly emulate a full 5.1 system using the Dolby Digital 5.1 technology. Not only that, but its proprietary drivers simulate a surround sound field, allowing the sound to bounce off different objects in your room. In other words, you won’t even notice that you are using a soundbar and not a surround system.

Offering support for both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, Sonos Arc allows you to connect a variety of devices. And if you want to stick to the classic, you can still use its HDMI and optical digital ports.

The Sonos Arc is the best soundbar on the market, checking every box that a classic surround system would. Therefore, it’s definitely worth checking out, even if you are not a fan of soundbars.

Last but not least, we have the Yamaha AYAS207, another high-quality and impressive soundbar. Besides its simple design and small size, this soundbar stands out due to its crisp audio. It manages to emulate a 7.1 surround sound system without feeling too noisy or unbalanced. But how does it manage to do so? According to its specifications, the Yamaha AYAS207 uses the famous DTS Virtual:X technology. Add in the bundled subwoofer, and you’ve got a well-rounded high-quality virtual 7.1 system.

When it comes to connectivity, the input is a bit lacking, as the soundbar only has an HDMI port. Yet, it makes up for it by offering Bluetooth streaming support, which most audio systems seem to forget about.

In the end, the Yamaha AYAS207 is a great alternative to more expensive soundbars such as Sonos Arc. With its crisp sound and intense bass, the Yamaha soundbar stands among the best surround sound systems.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there are a variety of affordable and reliable surround sound systems on the market. And while you could go for a classic 5.1/7.1 system, you can always give soundbars a try. But no matter what you prefer, it’s easy to find great products on both ends of the spectrum.