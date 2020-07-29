Online gambling has risen to new heights thanks to the recent pandemic. More players have started seeing the appeal of digital solutions when it comes to their favorite hobby.

The best part about building an online gambling website is that you don’t need any physical presence. You can set everything up from the comfort of your own home in this ever-growing market.

With that said, this is the best time for entrepreneurs to start their own gambling website. To help you out, we have researched the five best options that are currently on the market. We will list each platform’s strengths and weaknesses to help you determine which one fits your needs the most.

1. BetConstruct

BetConstruct is one of the oldest and most respected gambling website builders on the planet. Their portfolio has expanded significantly since 2003 when they first appeared.

Since then, they have integrated HTML5 technology to make websites run on all possible devices. You can choose from a variety of pre-built designs and customize everything with simple dragging and dropping.

Some of their best gambling website examples have been created with their patented SpringBuilder technology. The ready-made page types it offers makes the entire construction process so seamless that most tech-savvy people will be able to create a website on their own.

2. Weblium

Weblium allows you to create a gambling website with their highly intuitive AI-based solutions. Neither coding or design skills are required to use their builders.

It’s a great tool for beginner entrepreneurs who can’t afford to spend much in the beginning. It’s not very complex, and neither does it offer you the licensing solutions for regulated regions. However, it allows you to create the site and deal with those issues later down the line.

3. Cashbet

For crypto enthusiasts, Cashbet offers a comprehensive online gambling website. They offer you the necessary tools to solve both legal and marketing issues alike.

Much like BetConstruct, they also use the blockchain and comprehensive APIs to give players privacy and security, as well as prevent suspicious behavior like cheating or hacking. Founded in 2012, it grew quite rapidly thanks to the crypto rush from back then. We’ll have to wait and see how it evolves compared to the more versed competition.

4. SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss offers several solutions for building your own gambling website. They have launched over 40 online casinos in three years and they’re still growing.

While not as popular as the previous examples, their offerings are quite promising and they are partnered with other online casino providers so you can purchase even more customized games.

5. Slotegrator

Slotegrator offers several online casino solutions, with many tools to customize your own website.

We would’ve ranked this provider higher if it weren’t for the fact that it offers licenses in only three regions. Otherwise, it shows a lot of promise if your target audience is in Ukraine, Curacao, or Malta.

Conclusion

BetConstruct is by far the most reliable out of the five options listed above. However, the other four also show a lot of promise as long as you can live with their limitations.