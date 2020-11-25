A round of good board games can stir things up during any occasion. In many homes, families and friends play board games even daily. Statistics also say that 72% of families play board games without any reason or special occasions. But that does not mean you need to take a break from it during the other times.

Trivia board games can be the ideal choice to bring your family and friends together. It may seem like the digital era has taken over traditional board games, but you would be surprised to know that the board game industry is still on top of everyone’s list.

When it comes to various occasions, board games will never let you down. Themed board games are large in the market; you even have options for April Fool’s Day and whatnot. Along with its numerous scientific benefits you would have read about, its true essence is what we derive from it, the feeling of family.

Usually, occasions call for reunions, meet-ups, night outs, sleepovers, and many other activities that bring people together. Add trivia board games to the mix, and you will have unforgettable memories and experiences to take away.

Here are 5 occasions when you can wield out trivia board games and rock the table.

Party! Party! Parties!

Have you organized a party at your house? Probably invited your baby boomer parents? This is one of the best occasions which call for board games.

Board games can help you bond with the older generation. Another great idea is to add some drinks to it if you are allowed to. Trivia board games can add a breath of fresh air and level up your party. Conversations grow; fun skyrockets, and you get to spend quality time with the people you love. What more does a party need?

Board Games for Christmas

Christmas can be the busiest day for some people. With hams in the oven to look after, the cleaning, buying and opening gifts, watching your favorite Christmas movie, and hosting guests as well.

But once your deeds are done, and you settled down with a cup of hot chocolate, with your friends and family around you, what will you do to liven up the night? The only solution is to; bring out your best trivia board game – Boom Again. Board games will keep up your adrenaline running and is also a good option for all the baby boomers around you.

One for the Spooky Halloween

One of the favorite occasions for children and adults who love to dress up is Halloween. Of course, there will be kids sugar-crashing and running around to look for something to play with. This can be one of the best reasons to play some spooky trivia board games.

There are various board games designed around the horror theme exclusively for kids as well as adults. You can even match your costume contests with board games and rev up the party with interesting looks and board game themes.

For Sleepover Parties at Your Grandparents’ Place

Slumber parties are the gateway to fun. Along with other plans you make, you can also have a trivia board games hour. It can be tricky to choose the right game to spend your time on as it has to be appropriate for the older generation as well. You can choose board games based on the people who come to the party and the theme.

If you are organizing a sleepover night at your parents’/grandparents’ place, there are numerous board games that will be perfect for the mixed age group to have a memorable night.

Birthday Parties!

What can be more fun than birthday parties, kids and adults alike? Along with the ever-present perfect birthday cake, a round of board games can make it the best party.

If they are a large group at the party, you can go for board games designed for a bigger crowd. Some games have simple rules making it easy for newbies and latecomers to join in.

Just like the slumber party, if it is for the baby boomer generation as well, you can go to games that are easy to follow.

Though you are not limited to playing board games only for special occasions, if you have not tried it yet, it is finally time to start. It is the perfect way to spend quality time with the older generation in your family. As occasions contribute a lot to the fun factor, who will say no to extra fun?