There are nearly infinite business models that offer all kinds of services and products. If you own or operate a company, you might want to control every aspect of it.

However, the more you grow, the more you’ll realize that’s almost impossible. There are too many tasks for you to undertake on your own.

That’s when you’ll want to consider hiring a management company. Such companies might take a more or less active role. Some might offer you a software suite or app that streamlines your company’s various endeavors. Others might do more for you.

Let’s talk about five industries where you may want to hire a management company.

Medical Practices

Medical practices are one of the areas where hiring a management company makes sense. For instance, maybe you have an anesthesia practice. Anesthesia practice management is available if you find a company with the tools you need.

The company might have software that can help you work on your growth strategies. They might guide you through the merger process if you’re ready to partner with another company. They can help you maximize your growth potential.

They also might assist you in getting more of your customers to pay on time. They can help you work through staff changes or employee absences. They can help you work with regulatory agencies, so you don’t face any fines.

Property Management

Let’s say you own some real estate. Maybe you have apartment buildings or rental homes, and you want to generate passive income.

If you don’t hire a management company, you’re the de facto landlord. That means if a pipe bursts at four in the morning, the tenants will call you first.

You might not want to take that active of a role in managing the property. You can get a company with an app or software that can do it for you if you cut them in.

They can fill you in on any landlord-tenant regulations about which you should know. They can help you keep your maintenance costs down, and they can help you move tenants in and out when leases expire.

Gyms

You might own a chain of gyms. Gyms can be quite profitable if you market them the right way and have the equipment that people want.

Like the other industries we mentioned, you may not want to manage them in a direct capacity. The right management company can handle all the hiring. They can do background checks on the trainers and other staff members, so you don’t end up with individuals who aren’t a good fit for your different locations.

If they have an app, you can use it to monitor property security. If an alarm goes off indicating that someone is breaking into one of your gyms, they can take care of that, then give you a full report on it.

They can handle many of the financial aspects, such as giving you a detailed revenue assessment. You can determine which locations are making the most money. Based on the data, you might close certain locations and open other ones where you feel like you can maximize profits.

Restaurants

The food industry can make you money, particularly if you own multiple franchises. Again, you may want to remove yourself from the everyday operations.

Rather than having to hire managers, assistant managers, and other employees, you can get a management company to do that for you. They can also take care of any health code violations.

You might give them free rein over the marketing, or they might bring you plans, and you can approve them. You may allow them to conduct product focus groups to determine what new menu items are likely to do well based on geographic location and other factors.

Storage

You might hire a management company to run storage facilities. This is another passive income area that you may want to explore. As an entrepreneur, you should know that many people use storage facilities, and often, you can set them up very cheaply.

You might contact a management company that can hire employees to run the storage facilities. Often, they only require a skeleton crew.

If they have an app, you can monitor onsite security with it. They can handle the leases or set up promotions if they think that’s warranted.

The larger your business gets, the more you should consider what a management company can do for you, particularly one with a convenient application or software suite.