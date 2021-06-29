It was the perfect, most romantic date – you had a great walk, and then you enjoyed a good meal at a cozy restaurant. He was charming and friendly. It was going great until he asked to split the check or that you pay it with some excuse like he forgot his wallet at home. You have no problem picking up the tab, but how did this experience make you feel? Not that comfortable. Especially if you have previous experience with a partner who tried to take advantage or you have a friend with such an experience.

Then, there’s the other side’s story. You don’t make a point of being wealthy, but word gets around. You know some women you’d be interested in dating. Different kinds of women with one thing in common: respect and admiration for an intelligent, astute businessman who’s great with money. As you get into a conversation, it somehow always turns out they need ‘assistance.’ It’s getting tiring with people beating about the bush. You’re looking for an open, honest, and mutually beneficial relationship.

It’s no wonder that ‘sugar dating’ sites have become so popular, with so many people finding themselves in the above scenarios all over the world at that. Here are the most renowned websites of this kind and their main characteristics.

1. Seeking Arrangement

Seeking Arrangement has a sub-niche called Seeking Millionaire and encourages long-term love and commitment for its participants. The most important factors may be wealth and beauty, but the platform also encourages qualities like compassion, honesty, and attention to other personality traits.

When you are creating your profile, you must make your expectations clear and specific. The site is aimed at allowing people to have meaningful relationships going above and beyond tangible benefits.

2. Elite Singles

This is an excellent site where you can meet an “elite” (i.e., very intelligent and wealthy) match. If you are a career woman who is looking for a very well-educated partner, who also has a very high income, this is the perfect stop for you. 85% of the members are college graduates, and it has a personality test that guarantees to find a match that fits you. All members undergo manual verification.

3. Secret Benefits

Secret Benefits is also one of the most popular sites, known for being the perfect meeting place that connects beautiful women and generous men. It is approximately seven years old and has helped many find love and companionship with a like-minded partner. The admins review all registration, and all members undergo various verifications in order to prove what they state on their profiles.

4. SugarDaddie

This website has helped wealthy men find dates and relationships for more than two decades. The company has been featured in many news programs, including the BBC and CNN. The focus is not only on ‘wealth seeks beauty’ but also on long-term, intelligent partnership choices. It also is known for its professional customer support and dating advice service.

5. Established Men

Established is very straightforward about its purpose – to help beautiful women meet wealthy men. The interface is simple with a minimalistic design. It has strict guidelines that need to be respected – fake profiles are deleted straight away. It makes last-minute dates in the area possible with many customized search options. It is also free for women to join.

Final Thoughts

A man who knows how to create abundance also knows what it means to truly care for his partner and loved ones. He will certainly have other qualities that help him generate and retain his wealth, such as wisdom, intelligence, and generosity. If you are seeking such a successful, ambitious, and attractive partner, you can certainly consider these websites. These sites can help make it easier than before to find love on your own terms.

However, it’s worth noting that this is the ideal – and idealistic situation. While sugar relationships do have some of the advantages of romantic love, they can come with certain drawbacks. Obviously, the most immediate ones are things like bots and fake profiles on niche sites, which the five reviewed here do a great job of weeding out.

Other risks include the fact that sugar babies have little control over these relationships, being economically disadvantaged and less experienced than the men in the majority of cases. Women are less likely to identify the risks of sugar dating because where coercion is present, it can be subtle to the point of being undetectable. In some ways, sugaring can be harmful to young women and to society. As with all other kinds of online relationships, it’s important to exercise caution and be respectful toward anyone and everyone you meet.