It’s very challenging to self-assess our 3F’s as we tend to overestimate physical activity and undervalue food consumption when calculated in hindsight. There’s even research that shows that dietitians and nutritionists – who are trained in food recall techniques – underestimated their intake by 10-15%. It not always owing to trying to make things look better than they are, we simply cannot remember every single thing we ate last week.

Variations in your energy balance come from the food as well as fluid you consume (energy intake) and physical activity which you do (energy expenditure). We refer to food, fluid, and fitness as the 3Fs and they are the levers that you are able to use in order to alter your body composition. If you want to generate the energy deficit that is required for fat loss, one or more of these levers need to be utilized.

When it comes to setting up a brand-new nutrition strategy or improving your existing approach, evaluating the current status of the 3Fs is the first step towards identifying potential changes. The 3Fs clearly outline the aspects which you can change for body re-composition, so you know exactly what to focus on. This is not true for weight loss solutions that claim to ‘minimize inflammation’, ‘kick start the metabolism’ or provide ‘targeted fat loss’ which you may come across before.

The Benefits Of Eating A Nutritious Diet

Eating a nutritious diet has numerous benefits, including possible weight loss. This being said, it’s important to set realistic expectations for yourself. For instance, if you pressure yourself in terms of losing weight too quickly, your plan to attain better health may backfire.

Researchers have found that obese people – who had the expectation of losing a lot of weight – were more likely to drop out of a weight loss program within 6 and 12 months. Setting a more reasonable and achievable goal may keep you from getting discouraged and could even lead to greater weight loss.

Think About What Actually Motivates You

Remembering why you’re making healthy choices can assist you to stay on course. Putting together a list of specific reasons why you want to get healthier may be extremely helpful. Keep this list at hand and refer to it when you feel that you need a reminder.

Keep Unhealthy Foods Out Of Your House

It’s very challenging to eat healthy if you’re besieged by junk foods in your home. If other members of your family want to have these foods around, try to keep them hidden as opposed to on countertops. The saying ‘out of sight, out of mind is definitely true in this type of situation. Having food on display in a number of different areas of the house has been linked to obesity and heightened consumption of unhealthy foods.

Breaking your habits and bettering your diet is not easy. However, a number of different strategies may help you to stick to your diet plans and also lose weight. These include:

Mindful eating,

Making sure that unhealthy snacks are kept out of sight,

Carrying healthy snacks, as well as

Controlling your expectations.

However, one of the fundamental aspects of a successful diet is discovering what works for you in the long term. If you’re trying to lose weight, some of the strategies above may give you a significant advantage.

