A 39-year-old Las Vegas father of five, Michael Freedy, has died of COVID-19 complications after regretting not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The last text message Freedy sent from the hospital to his fiancée, Jessica DuPreez, was that “I should have gotten the damn vaccine” before his death. He left behind five children aged 17, 10, 7, 6, and 17 months.

According to DuPreez, the entire family had gone on vacation to San Diego two weeks ago and had gotten sunburned. So when he first came down with COVID-19 complications, they initially thought he was suffering from sunburns when they returned to Las Vegas. He visited a local hospital where he was tested for COVID-19, and the result came back positive.

So Freedy returned home and isolated himself to combat the disease. But when he got worse, he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs before he was transferred to another hospital. He was however admitted to the ICU when he fared worse because of breathing difficulty and at a point a team of five performed chest compressions when his pulse was gone.

“Because we were engaged, the doctor comes over to me and she is like, ‘I need you to call his mother. She is the next of kin,’” DuPreez said the doctor told her. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this isn’t good.’ So they get her on the phone, and they tell her that there is nothing they can do. That it’s done.”

DuPreez said they actually wanted to take the COVID-19 shots but intentionally postponed it for a year to see how it will impact early adopters. Although she and her eldest son got vaccinated when Freedy was dying in hospital, DuPreez said she regrets not getting the shots sooner – just like Freedy also regretted not getting it.

“We wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had, but there was never any intention to not get it,” she said. “That was one of the last text messages he sent to me was that he wished he would have because even if it stopped a little bit of the symptoms, it could have stopped it from progressing so fast. I expected to get 30 more years with him. I didn’t expect him to be gone.”

The COVID-19 delta variant is found to be more aggressive and fatal than the other variants of coronavirus. It is spreading very fast around the world and the CDC has modified its recommendations in line with the new situation. “He was only 39; our babies now don’t have a dad,” DuPreez in tears. “You can’t say, ‘I’m young, and it won’t affect me.’ Because it will.”

Source: khon2.com