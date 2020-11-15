Ford unveiled the all-electric version of its popular Transit delivery, and it comes with all the needed technology aimed at logistics companies to enable them to manage their operations better. Although this current version has less battery capacity than previous versions, the company assures it is powerful enough to meet the needs of commercial owners.

Ford is seeking to enter the league of electric automakers, and this electric van, the second major electric vehicle to be debuted, forms a core strategy for such push. The company had earlier released the Mustang Mach-E, which is set for delivery to customers in December. Next year, the company will debut the electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup truck.

The coronavirus pandemic had made more customers turn to online stores for their needs. This change in shopping trends has also caused vendors to shop for more delivery vans, a demand that Ford is seeking to take advantage of. Again, more and more automaker companies are delving into electric vehicles as more countries institute policies that will effectively ban the use of combustion engine vehicles in their countries.

Set for release in 2022, the Ford E-Transit electric van will come with a 76-kWh battery that would power it up to 126 miles. This is a far cry from the mile-range of electric vehicles from renowned makers like Tesla, Lucid, among others. However, Ford said it choose this particular mile range because realistically, the average daily mile of a Ford Transit customer is just 76 miles.

The global director of marketing for electric trucks and commercial vehicles at Ford, Yaroslav Hetman, praised the incredible price tag of the E-Transit while harping on the safety measures that the vehicle comes with. He said the price range was just perfect for the battery size. At $45,000, the vehicle is priced right to be competitive with other brands.

One key feature of the vehicle is that it would be released on a $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Although there is no mention of how long this would go on. The vehicle comes in three configurations – with each having a different roof height, body length, and chassis cab and cutaway models. There is no passenger version in the mix just yet.

The company is also emphasizing the futuristic features of the EV, which includes an “in-vehicle, real-time driver coaching,” a necessary feature for fleet owners to monitor their employees’ driving. So, drivers cannot exceed a certain speed limit, leave the car engine running while parked, hit on the brake harshly, and drive without seatbelts. Because when they do, the boss’s voice will be waiting to caution them.

Julius Marchwicki, chief operating officer of Ford Commercial Solutions, said that such real-time feedback is actually effectively as it corrects drivers’ inappropriate behavior instantly, rather than waiting to do so afterward when the damage has been done.

The Driver ID feature will connect drivers with their vehicles, the Verge reports. By entering a unique code into the vehicle, employers are able to know which driver is using a vehicle at any particular time. Performance indices can be analyzed using this feature. There is a 2.4kW power source for vehicle owners who want to plug in power tools or other devices.

The remotely controlled features of the EV are top-notch. Owners can remotely adjust the heating and cooling system of the vehicle, and remotely track their vehicles to guard against unauthorized use, theft, and illegal towing. The rear-wheel-drive E-Transit will come with 266 hp and 317lb-ft torque ratings. Its cargo capacity is targeted at 3,800 pounds for the enclosed models.

