In 2021, any new game is available on even the weakest hardware. No, this is not a miracle, although it seemed so before. Cloud games and services are to blame for everything, which allows you to fully play even without a top-end PC or console. We have collected in one place the best similar solutions and talked about their features, prices, and nuances.

Playstation Now

Launched in 2014, PlayStation Now is one of the oldest and most popular cloud gaming services in the world. With PlayStation Now, gamers play in the “cloud” not only on the consoles of the Sony Playstation family (PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita) but even on a PC. In the latter case, you need Windows 8.1 or “ten”, Intel Core i3 or AMD A10 and above, as well as at least 2 GB of RAM. It is better to play on a branded Dualshock 4.

Sony’s next-generation console – PlayStation 5 will cost $ 499.99 and will be available from November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Canada, and Australia, and will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. Its digital console, the PlayStation Digital Edition, will cost $ 399.99.

Like the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 integrates a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 3.5GHz and a custom AMD GPU with ray tracing that will offer greater graphics power for the objects of the games they will be seen with greater precision and realism. In addition, the PS5 also features an 825GB internal storage drive (SSD), which aims to eliminate loading times, and a 16GB video memory (GDDR6).

Geforce Now

Launched by Nvidia in 2016, Geforce Now has also become one of the most popular cloud gaming services in the world. Initially sharpened for the Nvidia Shield, it later became available for PC players – both for Windows and macOS. At the same time, Geforce Now works in the beta version and you can try it only after an approved application. But it’s free.

With Geforce Now, you can play games from your catalog on Steam, Uplay, or Battle.net. The broadcast quality is one – Full HD at 60 frames per second. The minimum required internet speed is 10 Mbps. But in this case, there will definitely be lags, so count on at least 20-30 Mbps.

Vortex

The Vortex game service allows you to play not only through a computer but also in the Google Chrome browser, as well as through a smart TV, smartphone (Android and iOS), or laptop.

There are 173 games in the local directory, and the required connection speed is at least 20 Mbps. Monthly subscriptions start at $ 9.99. For this money, they are allowed to play only 92 games from the catalog and 20 hours for 30 days. If you want more, take a higher price. All are available in HD quality, but they promise to add Full HD soon.

Playkey

Playkey is a popular and old gaming cloud service launched in 2014. There are more than 250 titles in the catalog, there is also support for launching your own games from the Steam, Origin, and Epic Store platforms through the Playkey server.

In Playkey, they stress that you can play even at a speed of 10 Mbps. Rates are different and depend on the number of hours per month: on average, an hour costs $ 1, but the more there are, the better the discount they offer. When registering, they give a couple of hours for free.

Shadow

Another popular foreign cloud service with a large base of games and full-fledged 4K gaming at 60 frames per second. You can run them from a PC (Windows and macOS), laptop, tablet, or smartphone (Android and iOS).

For comfortable gaming, a minimum of 15 Mbps is required, but this, of course, is not for 4K. To play with the best picture and resolution, you need between 30 and 100 Mbps.

Amazon Luna

Amazon is not far behind Microsoft and Google and announces on Thursday, September 24, Luna, its streaming video game service. Luna is a service based on AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing platform. The service will be available on Mac, Windows, Fire TV, Web applications for iPhone, and in the future it will also come to Android, although they have not specified launch date.

Despite being an Amazon service, it will not be included in Prime. Luna will have a monthly price of US $ 5.99 for a trial time and could then go up in price. For now, the service will offer games at 1080p at 60fps and later the games in 4K will arrive. As part of the integration with the Twitch game streaming platform, Luna users will be able to watch other players play some Luna titles and then instantly play that same game on their favorite platform.

Amazon, like Google with Stadia, will offer a control made exclusively for the service. The control, simply called Luna Controller, with two joysticks, a d-pad, a central button with the service logo and buttons on the right, as well as the rear ones better known as triggers.

Luna’s control includes voice recognition for users to ask Alexa to run specific games. Likewise, the control recognizes which platform you are playing with and connects to that, whether on PC, Mac, or mobile phones.