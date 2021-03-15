The unmistakable silhouette structure seems to have taken the center stage when designing the 2021 Honda CR-V. By making a debut for the second time with a hybrid version, the rising demand for greener cars greatly influenced the marketer’s opinion. Honda is by all standards working towards achieving the standards laid by countries calling for low carbon emission vehicles.

2021 Honda CR-V Malaysia isn’t much different from the 2020 Honda CR-V except for the minor changes in the CR-Vs trim levels and the slight difference in the purchase price which is much higher than Nissan X-Trail, the other C-seg SUV. Analyzing all the features of the 2021 HCR-V, is it a good car to buy?

Exterior/ Interior Features

Among the striking exterior features in 2021, Honda CR-V is the wide array of exterior colors that portray richness and boldness. By spraying the different hybrid trims with Crystal Black Pearl, Aegean Blue Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Modern Steel Metallic, the rich feel is real.

The front end characterized by an active shutter grille and LED headlights equipped with auto-on/off gives a bold face that’s sleek yet sporty. By integrating the roofline with brake light and spicing the rear end with a fin-type antenna, this CR-V looks fresher.

The versatile profile hides a cozy and spacious interior that’s finely covered with leather upholstery. This new Honda CR-V has a compelling Driver Information Interface with audio settings and an additional driver attention monitor to detect drowsy drivers.

Besides the leather-trimmed seats, the shift knob and steering wheel are leather-wrapped. For the premium cabin to meet the crossovers standards the interior is loaded with 12-way power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and 7-inch advanced display audio.

Its low boot clearance makes it easy to load extra cargo into the roomy cargo space. The extra original Honda accessories explain the extra coins added to the price tag.

2021 Honda CR-V Safety and Security Features

By including the Honda Sensing Unit in the hybrid versions, ridding this modern CR-V promises more safety and whichever the terrain. Equipping the Honda CR-V with Vehicle Stability Assist, Electronic Brake Distribution, Anti-Lock Braking System, and Forward Collision Warning contributes to making it feature as among the best-selling SUVs across their segment.

Added in the car for immediate accident mitigation are Advanced Front Airbags, Front Side Airbags, Seat Belt Reminder, and Advanced Compatibility Engineering Body Structure.

Honda CR-V Performance

For maximum efficiency, Honda engineers paired a 2.0 liter DOHC i-VTEC engine with an electric motor to an e-CVT transmission system. To further improve fuel efficiency, the 2021 Honda CR-V offers the option to select EV-drive, Sport, and ECON driving modes.

To tame all road conditions, all hybrid trims are standardized with an all-wheel drive. When rotating at 5,600rpm the engine can produce 180 horsepower and 232 Nm of torque.

Conclusion

Honda CR-V Malaysia has featured in many publications as the best crossover SUV to buy in 2021 partly due to the integrated safety technology and more due to the powerful hybrid system utilized in the powertrain.