In summary, the 2021 Honda Accord is the best choice for the midsized family looking for a spacious sedan. Besides having a powerful engine this car is applauded for its efficiency and advanced driving safety and security technological advancements.

With the top Accord variants carrying a price tag-THB 1,799,000 that can be matched to luxurious hybrid SUVs and crossovers like Thairung TR Transformer II, Ford Everest 2.0 Titanium Plus, and Toyota Fortuner Legender, the performance is expected to be almost equal. And if Insurify.com insights are to be trusted, the 2021 Honda Accord will continue to dominate prominent auto markets like America and Canada.

Honda Accord’s resale value has been strengthened by revamping it with extra interior space, leather seats with heating and cooling effect, a standard fuel-efficient engine, and a rear-seat reminder system. This means the 2021 Honda Accord will not only continue to hit headlines as among the most popular car but a favorite choice to many buyers.

2021 Honda Accord Exterior, Interior Review

Looking at the Sport 2.0T variant, the huge front grille and sharp edges running from the front to the rear silhouette the sportiness and speed of the sedan. The sunken fog lights to the sides are surrounded by a black hard plastic that rhymes with grilles color.

The 19-inch alloy wheels exhibit the boldness of the Honda Accord while the low LED beam headlights clearly illuminate the terrains. At the rear section are LED taillights and bar lights to leave heads turning. Parking the Accord has now been simplified and accidental collisions reduced by integrating parking sensors at the rear bumper.

Seated in the passenger seats, the headroom and legroom are impressive. Whether cold or hot, you have the option to regulate the warmth or coldness of the seat. At the dashboard is a 7-inch driver information interface to keep the driver informed.

The wireless phone charger, 8-inch display audio screen that’s connected to a 10 speaker audio system, and the automatic dual-zone climate control are some of the amenities that justify the extra coins on the price tag.

Honda Accord Security and Safety Features

Both the interior and exterior are well loaded with safety features meant to protect the sedan, passengers, and the driver in case of any unfortunate happening.

Whichever Accord variant you select, Honda’s Sensing Suite will be available to protect and assist you and the passengers. Among the top safety features loaded in all the variants include Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, and Electronic Stability Control.

2021 Honda Accord Engine Specs

The least powerful engine in the lineup is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can power up 192 horsepower. To achieve the most efficient drive, you have the option to tap on the Eco Assist button. The most loved engine in Thailand is the 2.0 liter turbocharged. It’s so powerful that it can produce 252 horsepower and 273 Nm when revving between 1500rpm and 4000rpm.

Conclusion

Before we can start anticipating the 2022 Honda Accord, there are plenty of features and amazing engineering not yet fully explored in the 2021 Accord. By design, all the variants have a lot of similarities but their performances are very distinct.