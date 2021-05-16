Do you want to beautifully design your social media accounts or make your Instagram look like the page of Netflix or 22Bet? This selection of mobile apps will help you create stunning content.

Canva

Convenient and simple online service that will help not only to process photos and apply filters but also to create graphics. There are dozens of templates, free images, and a collection of icons and fonts. You can create clipart, charts, insert logos and text into images.

Each created project is automatically saved, and you can make changes at any time. Most of the features are free, and they are enough for a spectacular result.

Crello

A free online tool where you can create a cool graphic design in 5-10 minutes. The application has more than 10 thousand ready-made templates. With their help, you can design a business card, poster, blog, social media post. Choose your shape, your favorite design, add your own image or text.

Kapwing

A platform with which you can quickly change the color scheme of your photos and videos. Upload your video or provide a link to it, then choose the filter you like and click Create!

You can adjust the brightness, contrast, effects, and audio. The app also lets you convert, trim, or resize your video.

Buffer

The functionality allows you to manage multiple accounts within the same social network and to post posts at once. It works for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google+. Buffer also gives you activity statistics for every post you publish. The new iOS version is integrated with Safari, so relevant content found online can be sent to your page immediately.

Over

A great tool to design posts and stories. In the app, you can choose a beautiful font to text and add it to your photos.

You can create curved text, and in the paid version to complement the image with stickers. With a simple and straightforward interface, you’ll easily get the hang of it in a couple of minutes.

AppForType

One of the popular apps for creating beautiful posts. It allows you to add ready-made captions to your photos, write yourself, apply effects like strokes or splashes. The app has over 750 beautiful captions on a variety of subjects like travel, love, and coffee.

Facetune

A masthead for selfie lovers and beauty bloggers. With Facetune you can remove even the smallest details from your photos, make your skin look smoother, your eyes brighter, and your teeth whiter. It also lets you adjust the background, apply filters, and adjust the lighting.

9square

A handy mobile app for creating mosaics on Instagram, and other social networks. You can crop any image into a 3×1, 3×2, 3×3, 3×4, 3×5 grid.

You don’t need to save each fragment separately – it’s possible to send the pictures immediately to Instagram.

Snapseed

One of the best mobile photo editors – user-friendly interface, many different tools: image rotation, cropping, double exposure, adding text, filters, and more.

With Snapseed, you can radically change your photos in seconds. And what’s especially nice is that the app has no ads or in-app purchases – everything is done for free.

Tweetbot

One of the most popular tools for Twitter. The main convenience is that it has the lists (channels), with which it is convenient to follow important accounts.

Facebook Pages Manager

Facebook administrators’ lives will become even richer. It’s possible to publish posts, follow all the changes, notifications, and statistics from your smartphone.

Flow for Instagram

It’s the iPad application – it’s not very convenient to look at pictures in the Instagram application on the tablet. Flow comes in handy for those who lead their brand page and constantly work with visual content. You can’t upload photos with it, but it’s much more convenient to “surf” and like images.

Social Post Maker

This app is an easy and fast way to create images for posts and immediately publish them to social networks. In addition, it is a great constructor that helps to maintain accounts and communities and creates original author’s posts. The functionality allows you to process graphics, create stories for Instagram and previews for YouTube.

Social Media Post Maker

An indispensable tool for the marketing person. The application allows you not only to create graphics, but also to plan and create posts for Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks. There is a huge library of templates, icons, and fonts, everything is for free.

MailChimp

Work with email lists on a new level. It Shows campaign statistics, allows you to send newsletters and add subscribers.

Gather

This is an app by MailChimp. You can use it to send text messages to your subscribers and tell them about company events.

Mailchimp Snap

It allows you to send newsletters to your subscribers directly from your phone but less “sophisticated” – essentially just a photo with a description, but suitable for those whose brand is tied to the appearance of the product.