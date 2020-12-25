The majority of people who decide to pursue a career in nursing do so because they feel a calling to spend their careers caring for others. If you are a naturally empathetic, caring person who enjoys being there for others and wants to work in a career where you can make a big difference, nursing could be the ideal choice for you. Nursing is a well-respected, rewarding career that is in high demand all around the world and offers a great deal of career progression options with several specialties that you could decide to work in. Here are just some of the best reasons why a career in nursing is a great idea.

You’ll Be Rewarded Every Day

It might sound like a cliche, but after getting your BSN and starting work as a nurse, you’ll be doing one of the most rewarding career options out there. As a nurse, most of the people that you work with on a daily basis will be in need of support during some of the toughest times of their lives, and knowing that you can be that source of support and care for them when the going gets tough can often be one of the most rewarding things about the job, especially when your patients have fully recovered and come back to thank you for the difference that you made. If this sounds like a career you would enjoy, check out the BSN programs available at https://onlineabsnprograms.com/.

High Demand for Nurses

We’re currently experiencing a higher demand for nurses than ever before, particularly after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Before COVID-19, there was already a shortage of nurses in the US, and the pandemic has only served to highlight the need for good nurses even further. As a result, once you have qualified as a nurse, you can be sure that wherever you go in the country, you’ll find work. Student nurses are actively being encouraged to complete their education with a wide range of bursaries, grants, and scholarships on offer to help them fulfill their career dreams. There has never been a better time to start your nursing degree.

A Wide Range of Career Options

Working as a nurse doesn’t always mean spending a lifetime in the ER or in a hospital ward. Once you’re a registered nurse, there are so many different options to choose from when it comes to furthering your training and progressing your career. Whether you want to rise through the ranks and work independently as a family nurse practitioner, want to specialize in certain patients such as children, newborns, pregnant women, elderly people, or people suffering from certain diseases, or want to get into nursing research or education, there are hundreds of career options that are open to registered nurses with the desire to learn more.

Choose from a Variety of Work Environments

There are several different work environments where you could find yourself working as a registered nurse. Nurses are needed in a huge range of healthcare settings. While hospitals are the most popular, you could also work in a doctor’s office, a school, within the community, in prisons and correctional facilities, in research facilities, and more. You could be working in the ER to help patients in emergency situations or helping to coordinate clinical trials at the cutting edge of the latest medical research. If you prefer the idea of working regular business hours, there are plenty of options to consider such as becoming a school nurse or working in a doctor’s office where there are more sociable hours available.

A Wide Range of Training Options

Today, qualifying as a nurse has never been easier. If you want to become a nurse, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to getting your qualification. High-quality training options are available online, in hospitals, or at traditional brick nursing schools, community colleges, and more. Whether you’ve just left high school or are already working full-time in a different career that you want to change, there’s a training option available for anybody who wants to pursue a career in nursing. Fast-track programs are available to help those who hold a different bachelor’s degree transfer into a nursing career, or you can take an accelerated online nursing degree program if you want to become a nurse as quickly as possible.

Enjoy Fast-Paced and Exciting Work

Working as a nurse is definitely not a boring office job. If you’re tired of going to work and doing the same thing every day, a transition into nursing could provide you with the career excitement that you need. No two days on the job are ever going to be the same when you are a nurse, and there’s always going to be a new challenge to face, often with little notice. If you want to work in a career where you get plenty of adrenaline rushes and need to make quick decisions on your feet, nursing could be the perfect fit for you.

Flexible Work Schedules

Compared to many other career options, nursing often offers a flexible work schedule. Since nurses are needed around the clock, most nurses have the option to choose their own hours, within reason and as long as the needs of the hospital or healthcare facility are met. You will be able to choose varying shift options depending on the type of environment that you work in, which can be ideal for fitting your work around your family life, children’s’ school schedule, or your partner’s working hours.

Competitive Salaries

Not only do nurses enjoy rewarding and exciting work, excellent demand and job security, and plenty of options for progression, but salaries are also rather competitive. Registered nurses can earn an average of $60,000 with the option to increase their salary even further by progressing their careers. Nurse practitioners, for example, can earn an average of over $100,000 annually. Working in a highly specialized field as a nurse is just another option you will have to maximize your income.

Find Work Quickly

One of the biggest problems faced by graduates is that after qualifying, they will often have to wait sometime before finding suitable work. However, this is not usually the case for nurses. Due to the current nursing shortage, healthcare facilities are looking to employ nurses as quickly as possible, meaning that you might even have a job offer lined up before you get your degree. And thanks to accelerated bachelor’s degree programs that allow you to get your BSN in as short a timeframe as you can handle, getting into a career as a nurse can be as fast as you’d like.

Work with People

If you enjoy meeting new people, spending your time interacting with others, and helping others out, working as a nurse could be a fantastic fit for you. Nurses don’t typically spend their working days locked behind a door in an office working on a computer, and from the start to finish of your shift, you’ll be interacting with others – whether it’s your patients, your nursing colleagues, or the other healthcare professionals that you will be collaborating with on a daily basis. No matter the working environment that you choose once you are qualified as a nurse, this is a career where you certainly get to meet new people every day and have lots of different interactions with others. Nursing allows you to meet a wide range of people from different backgrounds and walks of life; there is certainly never a dull moment.

Never Stop Learning

Last but not least, nursing is an awesome career choice for individuals who never want to stop learning. As a nurse, there will always be something new on the horizon for you to learn, whether it’s studying the latest healthcare research, mastering new healthcare technology, or simply keeping your nursing knowledge and skills current. Nurses have a responsibility to ensure that they stay on top of their game and you will be required to take regular tests or exams to make sure that your knowledge is current. In addition, once you start working as a nurse, you’ll get to learn from more senior members of staff in your workplace, learn how to deal with health problems that you haven’t encountered yet, and learn more about effective communication with patients and colleagues by practicing on the job. And, nurses who want to take their learning even further will certainly have no shortage of options when it comes to additional training programs, advanced degree programs, and more to help you take your career in the direction that you want it to go.

If you’re looking for a diverse, exciting career where you can make a huge difference to the lives of others with your work and find work wherever you go, nursing could be the perfect choice for you. With a shortage of nurses in the US right now, there has never been a better time to check out the nursing degrees and training programs on offer to kickstart your future career.