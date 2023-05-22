10 Effective Link-Building Strategies for 2023

Link building is an essential aspect of any successful SEO strategy. By building high-quality links to your website, you can improve your search engine rankings, drive traffic to your site, and increase your online visibility. However, link-building is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and what works today may not work tomorrow.

Put together by an experienced SEO agency, this article takes a look at ten effective link-building strategies for 2023 that you can use to build high-quality links to your website and stay ahead of the competition.

Broken link building

Broken link building is a powerful strategy that involves finding broken links on other websites in your niche and offering to replace them with working links to your content. By doing this, you not only help the website owner fix a broken link, but you also get a high-quality link to your site in return.

Guest blogging

Guest blogging involves writing high-quality content for other websites in your niche and including a link back to your site in your author bio or within the content itself. This strategy can help you build relationships with other bloggers and attract new audiences to your site.

Skyscraper technique

The Skyscraper technique is a content marketing strategy that involves creating high-quality content that is better than anything else in your niche and then promoting it to attract links. By creating content that is better than anything else out there, you are more likely to attract links from other websites in your niche.

Infographics

Infographics are a powerful visual tool that can help you attract links to your website. By creating visually appealing and informative infographics, you can attract links from other websites that want to share your content with their audiences.

Directory submissions

Directory submissions involve submitting your website to high-quality directories in your niche. This strategy can help you build high-quality backlinks to your site and increase your online visibility.

Social media

Social media is a powerful tool for link-building, as it can help you build relationships with other bloggers and influencers in your niche. By engaging with other users on social media and sharing your content, you can attract links to your site and increase your online visibility.

Resource pages

Resource pages are pages on other websites that list resources related to a specific topic. By finding relevant resource pages and requesting that your site be added to the list, you can attract high-quality links to your site.

Link reclamation

Link reclamation involves finding broken or lost links to your website and contacting the website owner to request that they be fixed or replaced. By doing this, you can regain valuable backlinks to your site and improve your search engine rankings.

Expert roundups

Expert roundups are a powerful content marketing strategy that involves interviewing experts in your niche and featuring their responses in a blog post. By doing this, you can attract links from other bloggers and influencers who want to share your content with their audiences.

Influencer outreach

Influencer outreach involves reaching out to influencers in your niche and asking them to share your content with their audiences. By building relationships with influencers and creating high-quality content, you can attract links to your site and increase your online visibility.

In conclusion, link-building is an essential aspect of any successful SEO strategy. By using these ten effective link-building strategies for 2023, you can build high-quality links to your website, improve your search engine rankings, and increase your online visibility. However, it’s important to remember that link-building is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and what works today may not work tomorrow. To stay ahead of the competition, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest link-building trends and adapt your strategy accordingly.